Volunteers sought for Opelousas Clean-Up

The City of Opelousas is looking for volunteers to participate in the city's Love the Boot Week event.

Love the Boot is Louisiana's largest litter cleanup and beautification initiative. This statewide effort, scheduled for April 5-13, is organized by Keep Louisiana Beautiful and supported by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.

On April 5 starting at 9 a.m. the City of Opelousas will host its local event as part of this important week. Volunteers are invited to join forces with city officials, local businesses, and community members to clean up designated areas within the city.

The initiative aims to not only remove litter but also to beautify spaces, making them more inviting and safe for residents and visitors alike. Neighborhood leaders, small businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to gather a team willing to come together and clean the city.

The annual event brings multiple communities together for a sort of spring cleaning. Volunteers can also choose to clean areas around their business, schools or neighborhoods during Love the Boot week.

“Tackling litter is crucial for enhancing our community’s environment and quality of life. We are committed to making Opelousas a cleaner, greener place to live. This event is a great way for residents to actively contribute to the beautification of our city, and we look forward to seeing everyone there," said Code Enforcement Director, Lance Ned.

Litter has long posed significant challenges to Louisiana, impacting natural areas, wildlife, economic development, and community well-being. With over $91.4 million spent annually on litter abatement, the need for community involvement and education remains high.

Volunteers can sign up for the Opelousas cleanup event by visiting https://tinyurl.com/yc3y88cs or by calling the Code Enforcement Office at 337-948-2533.

For more information about Love the Boot Week, please visit www.lovetheboot.org or contact info@keeplouisianabeautiful.org.