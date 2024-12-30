Veterans Point Louisiana to Host Their First Furniture Drive This Weekend

This weekend marks a significant milestone for local non-profit Veterans Point Louisiana as they host their inaugural furniture drive, which holds deep personal meaning for the organization’s founder.

“Our son is a veteran,” said Veronica Mallet, owner of the organization. “We have other family members who are veterans, which plays a part in helping us to give back.”

While this is the first official giveaway dedicated to veterans, the organization is no stranger to helping others across the state. Based in St. Landry Parish, Veterans Point Louisiana extends its reach to communities from Alexandria to New Orleans, emphasizing the widespread need for assistance.

“There is a great need, and we don’t only service St. Landry Parish,” Mallet explained. “We service as much in Louisiana as we can.”

The team has already gathered a selection of items to distribute, including bedding, comforters, and other essential furniture. They are eager to see what additional contributions come in on Saturday to support their mission further.

“We have bedding and comforters. We have anything you can think of for them,” Mallet shared.

You can drop off your donations on Saturday at 308 West Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Opelousas between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

