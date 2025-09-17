Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vehicle strikes pedestrians following medical emergency

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — Two pedestrians were struck on Wednesday in Opelousas.

The Opelousas Police Department responded at 8:05 am to a report of a vehicle striking two pedestrians on North Park Boulevard.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a vehicle traveling northbound suffered a medical emergency, causing him to lose control, according to police. During this incident, the vehicle struck a woman and a three-year-old girl. The adult victim sustained minor injuries, while the child suffered moderate injuries. Both were provided medical attention.

This incident remains under investigation, and additional details will be released as they become available.

