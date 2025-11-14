VIDEO: School bus catches fire; no students on board, no injuries

UPDATE: Here's a statement from the school system:

"A fire broke out on one of our St. Landry Parish School Board buses this morning due to a tire blowout. The bus had no students onboard, and the driver was able to exit the bus safely."

Here's some video of the bus:

BUS FIRE 1

BUS FIRE 2

We reported around 7:50 a.m. that motorists told us the vehicle on fire is a school bus.

ORIGINAL STORY: Northbound traffic on I-49 south of Opelousas is at a standstill while a vehicle burns around 7:40 a.m. Friday.

Motorists tell KATC that a vehicle fire just south of the Judson Walsh exit has traffic at a dead stop; DOTD's website does not have any information on the fire but it does show traffic stopped from around the exit south to Harry Guilbeau Road. There are no DOTD cameras in that area.

We're working to get more information and we'll update this story as soon as we do.

Here's some more photos of the scene: