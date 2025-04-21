Used car lot owner arrested

Louisiana State Police have arrested an Opelousas man after an audit at his used car lot last week.

Last week, Troopers were at a car dealership, and arrested the owner, Allen Guillory Sr., 55.

In a Monday release, LSP confirms that detectives with the Louisiana State Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft unit did an inventory audit at AJ Auto Sales on School Road.

On Thursday, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office arrest report indicated that troopers had booked Guillory with illegal possession of stolen things (4 counts), alteration or removal of vehicle identifying numbers (4 counts), dealer tag / plate violation.

We asked for information about the investigation and even made a public records request, and had received no information until Monday morning, when a press release was sent out to the media. We received no response to our request for information, and only an automatic response from the LSP public records bot to our public records request.

According to the release, during the investigation, detectives discovered four stolen vehicles: a 2021 Dodge Challenger Hellcat, a 2021 Cadillac Escalade, a 2022 GMC 3500 Denali, and a 2021 GMC 2500 AT4.

Each vehicle was found to also have an altered VIN and was accompanied by a fraudulent title provided by Guillory. The total combined value of the stolen vehicles is estimated at $275,000.

Investigators also alleged that Guillory allowed dealer tags assigned to the dealership to be used on the stolen vehicles, as well as by an unauthorized individual, in violation of Louisiana vehicle dealership regulations.

The Louisiana State Police encourage anyone with information related to this investigation to report suspicious activity through our secure online reporting system at https://speed-online.dps.la.gov/SuspiciousActivity/SAR [speed-online.dps.la.gov] or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

You can also contact the Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft Unit at (337) 332-8080 or via email at LSP.Insurance.Fraud.Unit@la.gov.