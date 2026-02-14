Updates on recent Opelousas shootings

ST. LANDRY PARISH — According to the Opelousas Police Department, they have investigated six separate incidents involving the discharge of firearms within the city limits. Arrests have been made in three of these cases, arrest warrants have been issued in one, and two cases are still active investigations.

On February 9, 2026, around 11 p.m., shots were reported on Caddo Street. No injuries or property damage occurred. This is an active investigation.

On February 10, 2026, around 5:30 p.m. A disturbance between two groups led to gunfire on Mae and Truman Streets. No injuries or property damage were reported. 18-year-old D’Shawn Green was booked on Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities. Additional arrests are expected.

That same day, around 6 p.m., officers in the area heard a gunshot and stopped a vehicle leaving at a high rate of speed near the 1700 block of S. Washington Street. Investigation revealed a firearm had been discharged following an argument. 29-year-old Nakeela Joseph was booked with Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.

On February 11, 2026, a victim reported her vehicle was struck by gunfire after an encounter with people in a gray SUV in the 1400 block of W. Park Avenue around 9 p.m. Arrest warrants have been issued, but names are being withheld at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

On February 12, 2026, a man was shot and is believed to have been targeted in the 800 block of Capri Alley around 3 a.m. This investigation is ongoing.

That same day, officers were able identify the person responsible for firing multiple shots near Sapphire and Grolee Streets around 6 p.m. A 17-year-old was arrested and booked on Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.

If you have information about any of these incidents, call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.