UPDATE: Trooper and driver injured in St. Landry Parish crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH — UPDATE: Louisiana State Police Troop I continues to investigate the crash involving a Trooper that occurred Wednesday evening on U.S. Highway 190 in Opelousas.

The preliminary investigation revealed the Trooper was investigating a prior two-vehicle crash that happened near the intersection of Highways 190 and 104. The Trooper was using their fully marked vehicle with emergency lights activated to protect the scene by positioning it in the right westbound lane of Highway 190.

Shortly after, a vehicle traveling west in the lane failed to move over and yield, striking the rear of the marked LSP unit. The unit was pushed forward, striking the Trooper, as well as another vehicle and driver involved in the previous crash. Both the Trooper and the driver were left with moderate injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital. The driver of the vehicle that struck the unit was also transported with minor injuries.

Routine toxicology samples were collected. This crash remains under investigation.

The Louisiana State Police would like to remind all drivers of the importance of adhering to the “Move Over Law,” as outlined in R.S. 32:125. This law requires drivers to yield the right of way to emergency vehicles by changing lanes or slowing down when approaching vehicles with activated emergency lights. The “Move Over Law” is designed to protect first responders and other roadside workers from collisions with passing vehicles. Your cooperation is vital in ensuring the safety of those who serve our roadways.