UPDATE: Suspect in Opelousas slaying in custody

Opelousas Police say the woman wanted in connection with a Sunday slaying is in police custody.

Kera Vitatoe turned herself in to authorities in Lake Charles, and currently is awaiting extradition back to Opelousas, police say.

She faces a warrant accusing her of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in connection with that happened on Hashim Street.

Police say Vitatoe was in a relationship with the victim, Mareya Henry. Vitatoe has been arrested in another jurisdiction for a battery on Henry, police say. Investigators say they have other evidence that identifies Vitatoe as a suspect.

The warrant accuses Vitatoe of one count second-degree murder and two counts attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS (8477). All calls will remain anonymous, and tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.