UPDATE: Sunset Police chief set to plead guilty

UPDATE: Sunset Police Chief Luis Padilla is scheduled to plead guilty to a bill of information this morning.

Padilla was indicted on a federal civil rights violation charge. The court documents indicate he'll plead guilty to a Bill of Information filed on Monday.

The Bill of Information accuses him of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law in connection with a December 2023 incident. The Bill alleges that Padilla deprived a person "of the right, secured by the Constitution and laws of the United States, to be free from unreasonable seizures, which includes the right to be free from unreasonable force during an arrest."

We have a crew at the courthouse and we'll update this story as soon as we can.

Back in November, this statement was sent to KATC by "the Padilla Defense Team."

Sadly, across our country, there has been a spate of lawsuits against hard working law enforcement officials who come into contact with disrespectful and uncooperative young men. Resisting arrest and tussling with the police can lead to consequences.

In this case involving the long time, popular Police Chief of Sunset, we ask everyone to withhold judgment until all of the facts (are) made public. Let us review the body camera videos, the witnesses' statements and the statements of the participants.

Only then, will we know whether this is the case of a brutal officer or of an uncooperative young man resisting arrest. Let's just wait for all the facts.

Federal prosecutors filed a criminal indictment against Padilla, not a lawsuit. The criminal case was investigated by the FBI and he was indicted by a federal grand jury.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Lafayette said Padilla was indicted on a federal civil rights violation for a charge that's different than the one in the Bill on today's docket: willfully using unreasonable force against an individual.

The federal indictment alleges that during an investigation on December 1, 2023, Chief Padilla restrained someone in handcuffs without justification while forcefully twisting that person's thumb and wrist to cause pain. Federal prosecutors said that force injured the person, whom they did not name.