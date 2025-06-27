UPDATE: State Police release more details in officer-involved shooting

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Louisiana State Police have released more information on the officer-involved shooting they are investigating in Port Barre.

They say a 17-year-old was shot; he was treated and released from a local hospital and then was arrested and booked with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a legend drug and possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs.

The preliminary investigation determined that an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with three people inside. Two of the people fled on foot, and the driver, identified as the 17-year-old, refused to stop. The officer fired their gun at the vehicle, striking the driver. The teen then got out of the car and was detained, given first aid and then transported to the hospital.

This investigation remains ongoing.

The two passengers have not been identified. Anyone with information and/or pictures or videos is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives. You may anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting lsp.org and clicking on "Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity," or by calling the Louisiana State Police – Criminal Investigations Division at 337-332-8080.

Here's the original story:

Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday night in Port Barre.

Just before 9 p.m., detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were called in by the Port Barre Police Department to process the scene near the intersection of Rayne Road and Carlin Street.

According to investigators, one person was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during the incident.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released. Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, photos or video of the incident is asked to contact Louisiana State Police. You can report anonymously through the LSP online tip system or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

