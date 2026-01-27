UPDATE: St. Landry warming shelter will be open until Monday

The St. Landry Parish warming shelter will remain open through Monday, February 2 for residents who need a warm place during ongoing cold weather conditions.

The shelter is still accepting donations, including:

- Clothing for women, men, children (all sizes)

- Shoes (all sizes)

- Undergarments (all sizes)

- Hygiene products - Food/Drink

- Other basic necessities

Donation Drop-Off Location (and Shelter Location):

Indian Hills Country Club

1141 E. Prudhomme St.

Opelousas, LA 70570

Those wishing to donate hot meals are asked to call the Warming Shelter Hotline in advance to coordinate delivery times for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. This allows staff to safely and efficiently manage meal distribution.

Warming Shelter Hotline: 337-308-1250