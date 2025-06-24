UPDATE: Son arrested in mother's slaying

UPDATE:

Opelousas Police say a man has confessed to his mother's slaying; her body was found on Sunday in the 900 block of Park Circle.

Police responded to a call that a man had confessed to killing his mother, and they found her body in a trash can under the home's carport.

Aaron Lloyd, 36, of Krotz Springs, was booked with first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, obstruction of justice, failure to seek assistance and distribution of drugs.

Investigators from the Opelousas Police Department, working with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department's Criminal Investigative Division, conducted a joint investigation, and found Lloyd at a home in Krotz Springs. Lloyd was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Opelousas Police Department for questioning.

During the interview, Aaron Lloyd allegedly confessed to the killing of his mother, 65-year-old Lisa Lloyd. He allegedly told police that he injected her with methamphetamine before fatally beating her. Following the investigation, Lloyd was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc addressed the community, stating, "This is a deeply tragic and heartbreaking case that has impacted our entire community. We ask that everyone keep the Lloyd family lifted in prayer during this incredibly difficult time. Our department is committed to pursuing justice with integrity, and we thank the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for their swift and professional assistance."

PREVIOUS STORY

Opelousas Police Department is investigating a death that happened in the 900 block of Park Circle.

Limited details are available as the investigation is active and ongoing. Police say detectives are working to determine what happened.

A KATC crew is en route to the area to gather more information. We will update with any further details as they become available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477).