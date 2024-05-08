UPDATE: Services set for Zydeco musician "Tune" Chevalier

UPDATE: Funeral services will be held Friday, May 10, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Chester Luke “Tune” Chevalier, Jr.

Interment will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Cecilia, LA.

To see all the arrangements and read the obituary, click here.

Family and friends are mourning of the death of award-winning zydeco legend and artist Chester 'Tune' Chevalier, 81, who passed away peacefully Monday at his home in Arnaudville, surrounded by family and loved ones.

For decades, Mr. Chevalier was a worldwide touring guitarist and band leader for reknown Lafayette zydeco bands The Creole Zydeco Farmers, Fernest & the Thunders, and a short time most recently with The Inner City Rhythm and Blues Band.

Mr. Chevalier enthusiastically brought Creole Zydeco music and Louisiana French culture to all corners of the U.S., Europe, Africa, Canada and Asia.