UPDATE: Parents accused in baby's death indicted

The parents of a two-month-old baby who died with broken ribs and a severed spine have been indicted on first-degree murder charges.

Last week, a St. Landry Parish grand jury handed up indictments of Kaylee Fay Fontenot, 20, and Taylor Daniel Broussard, 19.

According to a release from District Attorney Chad Pitre, the indictments were handed up on January 27.

Officers were called to a home on Liberty Street and found an infant that paramedics were unable to revive. After an autopsy, investigators learned the child had injuries, both recent and healing. At the time, police told us the autopsy found "severe neglect and physical abuse," police say, to include extreme dehydration and malnourishment, broken rib bones that showed signs of healing and a severed lower spine, which resulted in internal bleeding and death.

If convicted, her parents face mandatory sentences of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Pitre said that Fontenot and Broussard are set for arraignment on February 19th, 2026.