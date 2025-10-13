UPDATE: Opelousas Police seek suspect in weekend homicide

Opelousas Police are looking for a suspect in the Sunday slaying that happened on Hashim Street.

Police say the suspect is Kera Vitatoe. Investigators say she was in a relationship with the victim, Mareya Henry. Vitatoe has been arrested in another jurisdiction for a battery on Henry, police say. Investigators say they have other evidence that identifies Vitatoe as a suspect.

A warrant has been issued for Vitatoe on one count second-degree murder and two counts attempted second-degree murder.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Vitatoe. She should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows her whereabouts or comes into contact with her is urged not to approach her and to immediately contact local law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS (8477). All calls will remain anonymous, and tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.