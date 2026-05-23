UPDATE: More details released in connection to Opelousas Walmart shooting

OPELOUSAS, La. — Opelousas Police Department arrested two teenage boys in connection to the shooting that occurred inside the Creswell Lane Walmart Friday afternoon.

The two teenagers, one age 13 and one 16, now face the following charges:



Illegal use of a dangerous weapon or instrumentalities

Attempted second-degree murder

Aggravated criminal damage to property

Illegal carrying of a weapon by a juvenile

Both boys have been booked into a juvenile detention center, where they will be held until their court hearing.

According to Opelousas Police Department, the teenagers planned to meet at the Walmart for the purpose of exchanging firearms, but an altercation occurred during the exchange, which led to the gunfire. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS (8477). All calls can remain anonymous.