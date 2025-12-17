UPDATE: Man wanted in baby's death arrested

ST. LANDRY PARISH — UPDATE: Benjamin Philip Baquet, 30, has been booked in connection with the death of a seven-week-old baby.

Last month, St. Landry Crime Stoppers asked the public for help in locating Baquet, who was wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the baby's death, which doctors attributed to "shaken baby syndrome."

Records show Baquet has been booked by St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies on a charge of second-egree murder.

At the time of last month's announcement, deputies said that they had "very reliable information" that Baquet might be in the Acadiana area for the holidays.

