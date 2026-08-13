UPDATE: Leonville Elementary still not returning to school

LEONVILLE, La. — UPDATE: The St. Landry Parish School System announced that the first day of school for Leonville Elementary has been pushed back once again due to the ongoing water issue in town.

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The first day of school for Leonville Elementary has been postponed due to a clogged main sewer line in town.

Water must be shut off temporarily to address the issue, causing the delay in returning to the classroom.

St. Landry Parish School System said families will be provided with the new start date as soon as it is confirmed.