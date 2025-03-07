UPDATE: Escaped inmate missing since December recaptured

Eunice Police have recaptured an inmate who escaped back in December.

Eunice Police got a tip about Richard Louis Deville, 34, who walked away from a work detail back in December while he was in custody for a drug charge.

They went to South Beulah Street with a warrant, and found him hiding in an apartment there. Police say he had crawled through the attic area of the building, breaking through firewalls on each apartment, to get to the apartment where he was found.

Police say he had narcotics and drug paraphernalia in his possession. He's now been booked with criminal damage to property, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernali, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and simple assault.

Eunice Police say his girlfriend, Kaitlynm Nicole Guidry, 33, of Eunice, was booked with Obstruction of Justice, Resisting an Officer, and Accessory After the Fact for her involvement in the incident.