UPDATE: Arrest made in South Oak Street shooting

OPELOUSAS, La. — One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person injured on South Oak Street in Opelousas.

A 16-year-old was taken into custody under the following charges:



Attempted second-degree murder

Illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities

Illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Aggravated assault

The juvenile was also charged with aggravated battery for a separate incident that happened in March.

According to Opelousas Police Department, their investigation found that the juvenile and the person shot were in a relationship and were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. That's when the juvenile pulled out a gun and shot the other person once, leaving them with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Opelousas Police Department 337-948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.