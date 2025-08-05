UPDATE: Arrest made in Monday shooting

ST. LANDRY PARISH — UPDATE: The Opelousas Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the drive-by shooting that occurred at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Oak Street.

Jarlen Richard, 21, of Opelousas, was booked with assault by drive-by shooting and three counts attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting happened Monday evening; detectives were able to quickly identify a suspect via witness statements and surveillance footage, a spokesman said.

But the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests or charges may follow as the case develops.

"We thank the public for their cooperation and encourage anyone with further information to contact the Opelousas Police Department or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS," a release states.

Monday evening, police told us that a woman was taken to the hospital after the drive-by.

Officers were called to the intersection to investigate gunfire, and they found an injured woman there who was taken to a hospital for treatment.