UPDATE: Arrest made in Eunice shooting

UPDATE:

EUNICE, La. — One arrest has been made in the deadly shooting that occurred at Chips Daiquiris in Eunice on Saturday.

On August 28, 2026, Dashawn Dricous Doyle, 23, Eunice, was taken into custody in Lake Charles, according to police.

He was arrested on a charge of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Principle to Second Degree Murder.

Police say more charges and arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.

This is still an active investigation. No other details will be released at this time.

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Posted 3:08 PM, Aug 22, 2026

EUNICE, La. — Five people were shot early Saturday at a Chip's Daiquiris in Eunice, killing two and seriously or critically injuring others.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting that happened outside the business in the parking lot. Police say they've identified one person of interest, though that identity has not yet been made public. Police say they've also collected several bullet casings from the scene and are reviewing video of the incident. Investigators say they believe more than one firearm was used in the shooting.

This is an active investigation. KATC will update with more information as it becomes available.