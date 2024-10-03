UPDATE: Alleged "significant narcotics dealer" arrested in jail drug scheme

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division has made another arrest in their investigation of a scheme to deal drugs in the parish jail.

Earlier this week, a deputy - now terminated - was arrested and accused of having a role in the scheme, which was discovered after inmates at the jail reached out for help about the situation.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz announced that a man described by investigators as "a significant narcotics dealer" had been arrested for his role in the plan. Nicklous Thomas, 37, of Eunice, was booked with distribution of Schedule I, III and IV drugs, and of conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal institution.

Narcotics detectives say that Thomas was arrested with more than $12,000 in cash and that a search warrant executed on his home located illegal narcotics.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

The former deputy arrested was Timothy Lazare, 36, of Opelousas. He was booked with introducing contraband into a jail, conspiracy to introduce contraband in a jail and two counts malfeasance in office.

Lazare no longer works for the sheriff's office, a spokesman says. Based on the information obtained during the investigation, three inmates, the courier and Lazare were booked in the matter.