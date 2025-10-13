Unrestrained driver dies from injuries in crash

An Arnaudville woman has died from injuries she sustained in a crash early Monday, Louisiana State Police say.

Troopers say they were called to La. 93 near Saputil Lane around 2 a.m. on Monday. They found that an SUV was traveling north on the highway, ran off the road and into a ditch, then hit an embankment and overturned. The driver, who troopers say wasn't wearing her seat belt, was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Troopers identify the victim as Michelle Romero, 49, of Arnaudville.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Romero and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers say: "While not all crashes are survivable, wearing seat belts correctly can significantly improve your chances of survival and reduce injury severity. Ensure that the seatbelt is correctly positioned across your hips and shoulders. These measures are crucial for arriving at your destination safely. Additionally, distracted and inattentive driving remains a leading cause of crashes in our state. These simple precautions and adhering to all traffic laws can significantly enhance road safety."