Two Opelousas men die in Saturday crash

Two Opelousas men died early Saturday when their vehicle rear-ended a concrete truck, troopers say.

State Police tell us that David Rideaux, 35, and Dwight Pelican Sr., 34, were pronounced dead at the scene of the 5:30 a.m. crash.

Troopers say the two were in a Buick that was traveling east behind a concrete truck on U.S. 190, near the intersection with S. Winterville Road in Port Allen.

For reasons still under investigatioan, the Buick, which Rideaux was driving, rear-ended the concrete truck. Neither man was wearing a seat belt, troopers say. While impairment is unknown, standard toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation, troopers say.

"Troopers would like to remind motorists of the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel. While not all crashes are survivable, wearing a seatbelt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash. Avoid distractions that take the driver’s focus away from the road. Having a plan and making safe decisions could be the difference for tomorrow," a release states.