Two more arrests in October slaying

Investigators with the Opelousas Police Department have made two more arrests in connection with the October 20, 2024, homicide that claimed the life of Jaleel Guidry.

Isaiarion Warden and Deshawn Hickman have been taken into custody and charged with:

· First-Degree Murder

· Attempted First-Degree Murder (5 Counts)

· Assault by Drive-by Shooting

Investigators believe that Gerard Griffin, Isaiarion Warden, and Deshawn Hickman were involved in the shooting that resulted in Guidry’s death. So far, six individuals have been arrested in connection with this case, and investigators note that additional arrests may follow.

Police say community members came forward with information, significantly aiding the swift progress of the investigation. OPD also thanks the following agencies for their invaluable support in apprehending the suspects safely and without incident:

· St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department

· Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department

· Alexandria Police Department

· U.S. Marshals Service

· Rapides Parish Sheriff's Department

The Opelousas Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. We also remind the public that any information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crime is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, via email at crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through the P3 mobile App. Tipsters may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2500.00 for information leading to the identification and apprehension of those responsible.