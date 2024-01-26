Two men arrested in connection with shooting of pregnant woman

Opelousas Police have made arrests in a shooting that left a pregnant woman in critical condition.

The shooting happened on January 19 around 8 p.m. in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

Terryondray Keithon Fountain, 19, of Opelousas, was booked with home invasion, illegal use of weapons and seven counts attempted first-degree murder.

Monterrion Green, 19, of Opelousas, also was booked with home invasion, illegal use of weapons and seven counts attempted first-degree murder.

Police were called to the scene and found a woman who had been shot several times. She was taken to a local hospital where she is listed in critical condition. Police say she's pregnant.

A second person who may have been involved was found by police at a local hospital, also with a gunshot wound. That person was treated for minor injuries, then was booked on unrelated charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Opelousas Police Department ask that anyone with any information related to this investigation to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $2500.00 cash reward.