Two killed in St. Martin Parish crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Arnaudville – On July 1, 2026, shortly after 3:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a single-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 686 near Moise Mallet Road. The crash claimed the lives of 32-year-old Kiemonte Pigott of Breaux Bridge and 30-year-old Darius Haywood of Breaux Bridge.

According to state troopers, a 2010 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 686. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, entered a ditch, and overturned.

Pigott, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene.

Haywood, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital for serious injuries. Haywood succumbed to his injuries.

Impairment is unknown at this time; however, a routine toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt dramatically reduces your chances of being severely injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to remain properly restrained at all times. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries during a crash.