Two juveniles injured in Grand Coteau shooting; one hospitalized

Grand Coteau City Hall
Posted
and last updated

GRAND COTEAU — Police in Grand Coteau are investigating a weekend shooting that left two juveniles wounded, one of whom remains hospitalized.

Authorities said the incident happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 23, on Church Street. One juvenile was taken to a local hospital, where they are listed in stable condition. The other injured juvenile did not require hospitalization.

“We are actively investigating this case to determine the circumstances surrounding this event and ensure the safety of our community,” Police Chief Micheal Buck said in a statement Monday.

The shooting remains under investigation, and police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

