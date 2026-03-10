Two Job Fair Expos set this month

Acadiana Workforce Solutions is partnering with local housing authorities and training providers to host two upcoming Career Club Job Fair Expos aimed at connecting residents with employment opportunities, career coaching, and workforce training resources.

Organizers say the events are designed to help job seekers explore career pathways while meeting with employers and education partners who can assist with job placement and skills development.

The first event, the Career Club Job Fair Expo, will be hosted by the Opelousas Housing Authority in partnership with Acadiana Workforce Solutions, South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc), and Louisiana State University Eunice (LSUE). It is set for Saturday, March 21, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Opelousas Housing Authority located at 906 E. Laurent Street in Opelousas.

Here's a flyer:

A second event, the Career Club at the Hub Job Fair Expo, will be hosted by the Lafayette Housing Authority in partnership with Acadiana Workforce Solutions, SoLAcc, and LSUE. This event will take place Monday, March 30, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Hub (formerly Northgate Mall), located at 1800 NE Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette.

Here's a flyer:

Both events will feature employers actively hiring as well as representatives from workforce development and training programs who can assist individuals with resume building, career planning, and education opportunities.

Organizers encourage job seekers, residents, and individuals looking to advance their careers to attend and take advantage of the resources available.