Two injured in Opelousas shooting; warrants issued

Two people are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday night in Opelousas, and police say warrants have been issued in the case.

The Opelousas Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 7:45 p.m. near Overton Street and East Street. However, officers determined the shooting actually happened on Cenla Street, where they found evidence. A follow-up investigation led police to another location where they recovered additional evidence.

Two people were hit by gunfire during the incident. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment, authorities say.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.