Two correctional officers arrested, fired

Two correctional officers have been arrested, booked and fired by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

John Smith, 30, of Port Barre and Hayden Aymond, 19, of Opelousas were correctional officers for the sheriff but following their arrests they've been fired, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says.

Smith was booked with Cruelty to Person with Infirmities, Failure to Seek Assistance and Malfeasance in Office.

Aymond was booked with Failure to Seek Assistance and Malfeasance in Office.

Both men were booked into the jail where they used to work, records show.

The investigation began last week, when the sheriff's office was called by a social worker at a local hospital about injuries to a 73-year-old inmate. Deputies launched an investigation, and the two men were arrested and fired.

"There is a continuing internal investigation into this matter and others who may or may not have been involved,” the sheriff says.

“I take the immense trust and responsibility that the citizens have in us very seriously. I insist that every employee conduct themselves in a manner beyond reproach. When they fail, we consider it our sacred responsibility to seek the truth, find out what happened and take corrective measures. “Committed to a Higher Standard” is not some catch phrase, a punch line, or double-talk. It is my pledge to our citizens," Guidroz said.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.