Two Breaux Bridge men arrested in Opelousas shooting

Two Breaux Bridge men have been booked in connection with a shooting that happened early Monday near the intersection of Academy and Vine streets.

Opelousas Police say they were called to the area and were dispersing a crowd around 2 a.m. when the gunfire started.

They found multiple people who had been shot, and got a description of the suspect's vehicle. They stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Vine and Wallior streets.

The investigation revealed that there was a disturbance between two groups, which escalated into gunfire. The confrontation began after a woman was assaulted, they determined.

Two victims sustained serious injuries and were transported to local medical facilities for treatment.

Arrested were Dwayne Carmouche, 36, and Nelson Leday Jr., 44, both of Breaux Bridge.

Carmouche was booked with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, obstruction of justice and sexual battery.

Leday was booked with principal to attempted second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, simple battery and sexual battery.

Chief Graig LeBlanc commended the swift actions of responding officers, whose immediate response led to the quick apprehension of the suspects and prevented them from leaving the area, a release states.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Additional arrests and charges are possible as detectives continue to review evidence and interview witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.