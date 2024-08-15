Two boil water advisories lifted in Acadiana

Two boil water advisories have been lifted.
Below are the details:
- The boil advisory for Prairie Ronde Water System, Inc. customers on Sunflower Rd in Opelousas has been rescinded.
- The Boil Water Advisory for Savoy-Swords Water System has been rescinded.
