Two boil water advisories lifted in Acadiana

Two boil water advisories have been lifted.

Below are the details:

  • The boil advisory for Prairie Ronde Water System, Inc. customers on Sunflower Rd in Opelousas has been rescinded.
  • The Boil Water Advisory for Savoy-Swords Water System has been rescinded.

