Two arrested after woman forced into car at gunpoint in Port Barre

Two people from Opelousas are facing charges after police say an 18-year-old woman was forced into a vehicle at gunpoint and taken to Lafayette.

According to the Port Barre Police Department, officers were called to a home on Beauxis Drive on June 7 in reference to a disturbance between a man and a woman. Both parties left in a vehicle before police arrived. Witnesses told police the 18-year-old victim was visiting when Kayman Guillory, 26, of Opelousas, and Shaylon Davis, 21, of Opelousas, arrived and began pressuring her to leave with them. Guillory became irate while wearing a firearm and made threats that if the victim would not get in the car and leave with them, he would cause harm to the people in the home. The victim then left with Guillory and Davis against her will.

Police made contact with the victim by cell phone, and she shared her location at an address outside of Opelousas. The location sharing stopped as her phone was turned off. Police went to the last recorded location, but no one was there. They later received information that Guillory, Davis, and the victim were at a hospital in Lafayette to visit a patient in the ICU. Port Barre police coordinated with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and located all three at the Lafayette hospital, authorities report.

The victim told police that Davis grabbed her phone and turned it off so that she could no longer make contact with police. She described the firearm to police and said that while at the second location, Guillory brandished the firearm and forced her into the vehicle, then drove to Lafayette. Police say that, during a search of the vehicle, the firearm was located.

Guillory and Davis were arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail, then transported to the Port Barre jail, booked, and transferred to the St. Landry Parish Jail. Guillory was arrested on a charge of second-degree kidnapping. Davis was arrested on a charge of interfering with emergency communications.

The investigation is ongoing.