Trees and power lines down in Nuba

KATC's Penelope Lopez is in St. Landry Parish, where the Nuba community has received several storm damage reports.



Multiple trees are down on Highway 182 in Nuba

Powerlines have been ripped down, and the road is partially blocked

Traffic lights are down.

More on this at 5 and 6 pm.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel