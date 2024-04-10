Trees and power lines down in Nuba

KATC's Penelope Lopez is in St. Landry Parish, where the Nuba community has received several storm damage reports.
- Multiple trees are down on Highway 182 in Nuba
- Powerlines have been ripped down, and the road is partially blocked
- Traffic lights are down.
More on this at 5 and 6 pm.
