Trees and power lines down in Nuba

Posted at 11:43 AM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 13:00:23-04

KATC's Penelope Lopez is in St. Landry Parish, where the Nuba community has received several storm damage reports.

  • Multiple trees are down on Highway 182 in Nuba
  • Powerlines have been ripped down, and the road is partially blocked
  • Traffic lights are down.

More on this at 5 and 6 pm.

