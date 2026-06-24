Transportation assistance available for Palmetto and Morrow voters

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — To help ensure residents maintain access to voting, St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard and Clerk of Court Charles Jagneaux are coordinating transportation assistance for voters in the Palmetto and Morrow areas on Saturday, June 27.

Bus transportation will be provided to transport voters to and from their polling location, which will now be held at North Central High School, 6579 Highway 10, Lebeau, La.

Residents needing transportation assistance are encouraged to call SLPG office in advance to schedule a pickup.

Parish President Bellard emphasized the importance of ensuring every resident has the opportunity to participate in the election process. “Voting is one of our most important civic responsibilities, and we want to make sure transportation challenges do not prevent residents from casting their ballots.”

Transportation will be available throughout Election Day based on scheduled requests.

To schedule transportation or receive additional information, please contact SLPG at (337) 948-3688