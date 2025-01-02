Tools for Schools: Park Vista

On air transcript:

Park Vista is settled right into the middle of Opelousas. we have pre-K to fourth grade. but we have a bunch of kindergartners. we are a wide, diverse school. I show a lot of love, kindness, support. I want to be the kindergarten teacher that they're going to remember forever. I want to be the kindergarten teacher that I had when I was younger And I want to make sure that they always remember that experience they had in kindergarten.

Over the summer, our classrooms where our re- renovated, and I lost some of my calendar pieces in the move. So that was one thing that I wanted to get. I wanted to get a new rug because our rug is not presentable enough anymore.

And I want to make sure that when they sit, they're comfortable. They're excited to come in, to sit to the rug and learn. we got more Play-Doh. Play-Doh provides that great hands on tactile learning. when we do our letters in the morning, when they're finished their workbooks, they can pull out their Play-Doh and show me how they would write the letter that we're working on.

And it also provides good playtime and gives that hand and, fine motor skills.

I believe that tools for schools is an amazing program. It helps underprivileged kids get the things that we need. it also helps the schools. If we are missing something like a new rug or something, and so that the kids can sit on it provides that for us.

I hope they take away that. It doesn't matter what type of school you are, what type of child you are. That anybody can help.

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations. If you're a staff member of the school you'd like to nominate, enter now at KATC.com/tools. You could get up to $500 in supplies for your school.