Tools for Schools: Grand Praire Elementary School

Grand Praire Elementary is a huge part of our community, and our students mean the world to us.

We like to provide our students with opportunities both inside and outside of the classroom to become successful adults. Faculty, staff and students work very hard in the classroom with today's curriculum. They are pushed a lot, and so recess time is a time for them to unwind. We have swings and we have a slide, but they needed more things to play with for recess.

I asked Tools for schools, for recess equipment

so that kids can have unstructured play. I asked for basketballs a basketball goal.

A beach ball

Soccer Balls

a little Frisbee disc for them to play.

And that other box is a Frisbee toss grip game how many of yall saw the frisbees

Research has shown that the increasing physical activity helps with memorization, problem solving skills, concentration, and then in turn, when they return to the classroom, the disruptive behaviors are less, providing our students with the recess equipment or any other things that are needed for them to be successful, they're going to have a sense that people care for them and that they love them and that they are important to not just us at Grand Prairie Elementary, but to other people as well.

THANK YOU TOOLS FOR SCHOOLS!

