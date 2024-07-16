Three arrested in alleged scheme to smuggle drugs into jail

Three people are under arrest after an investigation into a scheme to smuggle drugs into the St. Landry Parish jail.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, last week, an inmate approached a corrections officer about helping him smuggle some "MOJO paper" or synthetic marijuana into the jail. The inmate asked the deputy to meet someone at a Racetrac gas station, pick up the papers, and sneak them into the jail. For this effort, the deputy was to be paid $2,000.

That inmate was identified as Kirby Levier, 39, of Opelousas.

So the deputy went to the Racetrac and met a man, with narcotics detectives staking out the area. That man handed the deputy a bag with the papers and $1,000 in cash. The man left the gas station and drove toward I-49, where detectives pulled him over and arrested him.

He was identified as Laudarren Roosevelt Jones, 34, of Carencro, was booked with Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (Synthetic Marijuana), Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses and Conspiracy to Enter Contraband into a Penal Institution.

Detectives also added more charges to Levier's booking list: Principal to Distribution of Schedule I CDS (Synthetic Marijuana) and Conspiracy to Enter Contraband into a Penal Institution.

Detectives also identified another inmate, Kevin Lemons, as a suspect in the case, as well as an "accomplice on the outside," Pamela Arvie.

Lemons, 38, of Ville Platte, had additional charges of Principal to Distribution of Schedule I CDS (Synthetic Marijuana) and Conspiracy to Enter Contraband into a Penal Institution added to his booking sheet.

Arvie, 41, of Ville Platte, was arrested at the courthouse and booked with Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses, Principal to Distribution of Schedule I CDS (Synthetic Marijuana) and Conspiracy to Enter Contraband into a Penal Institution.

