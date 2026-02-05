Third arrest made in connection to December murder in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. — A third arrest has been made in connection to a murder that occurred on Dec. 16 in Opelousas.

Jadakiss Thomas is believed to have met the victim shortly before they were killed and sold them about eight pounds of marijuana. The drugs were later found in the victim's trunk on the night of the murder.

Thomas is facing the following charge:



Distribution of schedule I (marijuana)

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing. If you have any information related to the incident, you're urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. All calls remain anonymous.