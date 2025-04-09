The Acadiana Junior and High School Rodeo Returns to Opelousas for the second straight year year

The excitement of the Acadiana Junior and High School Rodeo is back in Opelousas for its second year, and it’s bigger and better than ever! After more than two decades without a rodeo in St. Landry Parish, last year's event marked a momentous return, sparking the idea to make it an annual tradition.

“This event really brought back memories of 20 years ago,” said event organizer Brandon Guillot. “Many of the parents involved in the club were part of it before, and now, with the event growing, it seems to be even better than before.”

The rodeo welcomes kids in grades 5-12 to showcase their skills, making it a thrilling competition for all involved. While the stakes are high for the young cowboys and cowgirls, the atmosphere remains light-hearted and fun, filled with passion for the sport.

“It’s great to see so many young people participating,” said rodeo participant Colt Guillot. “Because once I graduate, it’ll be up to the next generation to carry it forward and keep the tradition alive.”

The hope for this event is that it’s just the beginning. As the rodeo grows, so does the desire to create something lasting for the future of St. Landry Parish.

“Now that the rodeo is back, we expect even more people to get involved this year,” said participant Braxton Guillot. “The more people we have, the better the rodeo experience will be.”

Beyond the competition, the event offers a sense of community pride, and provides another exciting option for kids in the parish. According to St. Landry Parish Government Events Coordinator Ci Ci Savoy, the impact of the rodeo is immeasurable.

“From the outside, you might not think these kinds of events exist in our parish,” Savoy said. “But to see it come to life in front of our eyes, knowing it gives our kids more opportunities to get involved, is truly exciting.”

