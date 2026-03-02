Texas woman booked with livestock theft

State livestock brand inspectors arrested a Texas woman last week in a theft investigation.

Meagan Breanna Byrd, 35, of Beaumont, was booked with two counts theft of livestock.

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) livestock brand inspectors say more arrests are expected in this investigation.

They were called by a St. Landry Parish livestock market back in August, when six horses were purchased from the market. There were two separate sales, and the horses were worth more than $7,000, inspectors say.

The market was never paid for the horses, inspectors say. They obtained warrants for three people, and Byrd turned herself in.

Inspectors say the horses have not been recovered.

The Livestock Brand Commission maintains a 24-hour Crimestoppers hotline at (800) 558-9741 for the public to report thefts or other agriculture-related crimes.