St. Landry Parish to receive funding for road repairs

OPELOUSAS, La. — The St. Landry Parish Government has secured state funding to make much-needed improvements to Nap Lane in Opelousas.

"We will also come up with $500,000 to put with what the state is giving up to make the repairs happen," said Parish President Jessie Bellard. "We will also work on the drainage."

The project comes at a time when Bellard says it’s time to upgrade the road, as it’s starting to cave in towards the sides, making it dangerous for those who travel on it.

KATC's Paris Flannigan will discuss this developing story at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and provide an update on the sinkhole in Washington.

