Teenager booked after school fight

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a 17-year-old after a fight at Northwest High.

The teen was booked with two counts simple battery, battery of a teacher and terrorizing.

Deputies say a fight happened at the school on April 30. The sheriff's resource officers investigated the incident and cited seven students for misdemeanor fighting. But one of them, who doesn't attend Northwest, was on a bus that dropped the other students off. A teacher stopped him and directed him back to the bus. He allegedly committed a battery on the teacher, deputies say.

The terrorizing charge involves an audio recording, allegedly of the teen threatening other students with violence with a firearm.

“While altercations amongst young people will happen from time to time, the threatening of school violence with weapons should not and will not be tolerated. The safety of our schools, students, teachers and staff will remain a top priority," said Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.