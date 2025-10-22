Sweet Dough Pie Festival brings flavor, fun, and a competition where you pick the winner in Grand Coteau

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The Town of Grand Coteau will once again fill the air with the aroma of fresh-baked pies and live Cajun music during the annual Sweet Dough Pie Festival, set for Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grand Coteau Park, 231 Burleigh Lane.

Grand Coteau's Sweet Dough Pie Festival Returns

The community celebration invites locals and visitors alike to enjoy free admission, dozens of arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and a full day of live bands and DJs. Parking is $5, and guests are asked to leave pets and alcohol at home.

“Come one, come all — it’s going to be lots of fun for the whole family,” said a member of the Sweet Dough Pie Festival Committee. “We’ll have vendors, music, dancing, and of course, plenty of pies.”

KATC/Sweet Dough Pie Festival Committee

Pictured: Sandra Smith, Sharon Andres, Annette Charles, Tessa Thompson, Mary Bobb-Singleton, Peg Ramier

A tradition as rich as its pies

Originally founded under the leadership of then-Mayor Henry Pierre, the festival began as a way to create a signature hometown celebration for Grand Coteau. Each year, it brings together local bakers competing for the coveted title of Best Overall Sweet Dough Pie — a contest judged by the public for just $5 per tasting ballot.

This year’s featured flavors include sweet potato, lemon, fig, blackberry, and custard pies. Contest winners earn free entry for the following year and a feature at next year’s festival.

“It started because Mayor Pierre wanted Grand Coteau to have a festival to call its own,” the committee explained.

Live music lineup

Guests can dance to Cajun and Zydeco sounds from Sheryl Cormier & the Cajun Sounds, Blue Monday, Next Gen Zydeco, Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, and DJ Hawk.

Festival organizers will also sell beverages at a designated tent, asking food vendors not to sell drinks onsite in order for the Sweet Dough Pie Festival Committee to raise necessary funds and support for the festival's future.

Community connection

The Sweet Dough Pie Festival celebrates Acadiana’s baking heritage and small-town spirit, giving locals a chance to showcase handmade crafts, food, and music. In case of rain, the festival will be rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 1.

For vendor inquiries, call 337-331-6352 or email sweetdoughinfo@gmail.com.