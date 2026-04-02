UPDATE: Details released on Port Barre standoff

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies have released more information about a standoff in Port Barre.

They've arrested Jerome O'Neall Benoit, 55, and booked him with criminal trespass, simple assault, weapons violations, possession of stolen property, burglary and on a bench warrant for failure to appear to pay a fine.

Deputies were called to Current Lake Lane just outside of Port Barre to investigate a complaint that someone was shooting a pistol that was taken from a home. Deputies arrived and learned that Benoit allegedly entered a neighbor's home, stole a revolver and starting shooting it outside. He then allegedly returned to his home, where he continued to fire the gun inside.

The sheriff's SWAT team and narcotics division arrived to help, and took him into custody.

“I cannot begin to express my pride in the SWAT Unit, our Narcotics Detectives and our Crisis Response Team in their ability to work together to resolve the various difficult and dangerous events that unfold in our parish. I want to also thank the Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries who supported this operation," says Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.