Suspect arrested in post-homecoming Opelousas parking lot shooting

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The Opelousas Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a local business on Creswell Lane after a homecoming football game on Friday, November 8, 2024.

Officers responded to a gathering of several hundred people in the area following the game. While working to disperse the crowd, gunfire erupted. Although no injuries were reported, officers discovered spent shell casings, confirming shots were fired.

An investigation, aided by surveillance footage from nearby businesses, identified the suspect as Jaquincy Johnson, who was seen firing into the crowd before fleeing toward a nearby gas station.

On Friday, November 15, 2024, officers responded to a disturbance at the Circle K gas station on Creswell Lane. There, they recognized and apprehended Johnson without incident. He was found in possession of a handgun with an extended magazine, later determined to be a stolen firearm.

Johnson was booked into the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department Jail on the following charges:

Illegal Use of Weapons and Dangerous Instrumentalities

Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Chief Graig Leblanc expressed gratitude to the businesses that provided surveillance footage, stating it was instrumental in identifying and apprehending the suspect quickly. He reiterated the department’s commitment to addressing violent crime:“Our goal is to make Opelousas safer for everyone.”

The Opelousas Police Department encourages anyone with information related to this incident to come forward. Tips can be provided confidentially by contacting the department at 337-948-2500, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS or via the P3 mobile app. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.