Sunset middle school to remain closed Tuesday due to power outage

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Sunset Middle School will remain closed on Tuesday, March 25th, due to a power outage that has not yet been restored.

School officials say the campus is still without electricity following recent severe weather, and power is not expected to be restored until sometime Tuesday morning.

As a result, classes at Sunset Middle are canceled for the day, and parents are encouraged to make alternate arrangements.

The St. Landry Parish School Board says they will continue monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed.