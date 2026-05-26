Sunset man convicted of four child sex abuse charges

Last week, a jury convicted a Sunset man on four child sex abuse charges.

Lance Scott Richard, 41, was convicted of four counts sexual battery of a child under the age of 13. The jury acquitted him of one count oral sexual battery.

Prosecutors Glenn Marcantel and Katie Ryan established that the crime happened over a period of several months in the summer of 2022.

District Attorney Chad Pitre thanked the prosecution team, law enforcement and court personnel for working long hours this week to bring justice to the victim.

“It doesn’t matter how long it takes…if you hurt a young child we will prosecute you, and that’s a promise.” Pitre said.

The sentencing range for Sexual Battery of a Child under 13 years old is from 25 – 99 years at hard labor, with the first 25 years to be served without probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered in this matter, with sentencing set for July 23, 2026. Division “A” Judge Jason D. Meche presided over this case.